Big Ideas Competition: Shortlist announced!
The 10 entries that made the final cut
RGAx's Big Ideas Competition (in association with COVER) returns this Wednesday.
The vast array of submitted entries have been whittled down to a shortlist of just 10 and judgement day is fast approaching.
The shortlisted finalists will present their revolutionary ideas to our panel of five insurance dragons - meet them HERE - who will decide which one has the capacity to not only add value to the life insurance, healthcare or personal protection space, but change the face of it forever.
And, the final shortlist is…
Caron Sprake - Socialcareshare
Harry Thirkettle - My MHealth LTD
David Vanek - Anorak Technologies LTD
Rozelle Kane - Hear Me Technologies
Eddie Chua - Kasko LTD
Sally Wilse - Seniors Helping Seniors
Elina Naydenova - Feebris
Tomasz Krzewina - Inseaddigital Fineprint
Erik Abrahamsson - Digital Fineprint
Will Lovegrove - Pensionsync
The finalists are due to present their ideas to the judges at the RGAx offices this Wednesday.
COVER will of course be on hand with a team of reporters and videographers to feed you all the action. Watch this space.
