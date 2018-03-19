Government confirms 'tougher' powers for TPR in DB white paper

The Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP) defined benefit (DB) white paper has confirmed The Pensions Regulator (TPR) will receive a number of new powers to crack down on the rogue handling of DB schemes

Published today, Protecting Defined Benefit Pension Schemes recognised most employers wanted to "do the right thing" by their scheme but said it was still necessary to guard against the "small minority" of employers who may be putting people at risk.

The DWP confirmed TPR would be given a "tougher and more productive role" to help tackle employers putting members at risk, which would build upon its existing 'anti-avoidance powers'.

According to the paper, TPR will now have the power to punish those who deliberately put their pension scheme at risk, by introducing punitive fines.

The government also revealed it would legislate to introduce a criminal offence to punish those found to have committed willful or grossly reckless behaviour in relation to a pension scheme, and build on the existing process to support the disqualification of company directors.

It will work with TPR to strengthen the existing notifiable events framework and voluntary clearance regime, which sees the regulator receive an early warning on possible calls on the Pension Protection Fund and provide guidance or support to trustees and employers when dealing with events that may impact upon their pension scheme.

Finally, the government said it would ensure TPR receives the information required to conduct investigations effectively and efficiently.

"Taken together, these new powers will strengthen the deterrent against, and punishment for, reckless behaviour and give the regulator the ability to respond more quickly and decisively where they believe wrongdoing has taken place," the DWP said.

'Improve our regulatory grip'

TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb welcomed the government's proposals, saying: "Planned improvements to our scheme funding, information-gathering and anti-avoidance powers will enable us to be clearer about what we expect from employers in relation to scheme funding and tougher where a scheme is not getting the funding it needs.

"Furthermore, strengthening the notifiable events framework will improve our regulatory grip and will ensure we are sighted sooner on planned transactions that could pose a risk to scheme members."

She said TPR would work closely with the government on the proposals, including fines and criminal sanctions, to ensure they were appropriate and acted as an effective deterrent.

Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association director of external affairs Graham Vidler said the the UK pensions industry looked to TPR to set standards while acting as "a preventative lever and a defence against malpractice".

"Today's proposals would give TPR additional powers as it works to avoid situations like those experienced by BHS, British Steel and Carillion pension schemes," he continued.

"The ability to impose significant fines, undertake enhanced information-gathering exercises and introduce an increased oversight regime can all play a role in safeguarding people's pensions."

'No systemic problem'

According to the DWP paper, there are now some 10.5 million members of DB schemes in the UK, supported by roughly 14,000 employers. The schemes hold approximately £1.5tn in assets.

It added that, despite a few recent high-profile cases, the DWP's findings and most consultation responses suggested there was no systemic problem in the regulatory and legislative framework that governs DB schemes.