Aviva to offer mental health service for corporate PMI clients

'Quick, specialised support' offered to employees with Optimum private medical insurance

Aviva's large corporate PMI clients with mental health problems are being offered access to a specialised service which gives an assessment within 48 hours and end-to-end clinical treatment with a dedicated case manager.

The plan, which is available to all holders of Aviva's private health insurance product Optimum, includes links with a range of specialists such as psychotherapists, psychologists, counsellors and psychiatrists, a dedicated case manager and access to a self-referral helpline that allows employees to avoid waiting for a GP appointment, before being offered a clinical pathway if needed.

Treatment options

Treatment options include supported online cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT), evidence-based talking therapies delivered face-to-face, via telephone or via secure video-conferencing, and psychiatric assessment with onward referral for medication or private inpatient care.

No out-patient limits or excess apply and while Aviva is piloting the scheme for its larger corporate clients, it already offers mental health support to its own employees.

"At Aviva we've recently been recognised for the mental health support we offer our own staff, and we want to use this experience to help other employers better support their workforces," said Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva. "Each one of us is unique, with individual needs. None more so than with mental health. Our innovative mental health service enables us to tailor the support individuals receive - ensuring that their treatment is determined by clinical results, and not restricted by cover limits."

Absenteeism

According a 2016 report by CIPD, mental health has overtaken musculoskeletal conditions as the most common reason for long-term absence. "We're delighted that our new service for large corporate clients offers comprehensive support, from mild mental health conditions through to much more severe and long lasting illnesses," added Dr Wright. "Preventing absence and improving recovery and return to work rates is great news for individuals and their employers alike."

The new service, which is offered in collaboration with psychological healthcare specialists CBT Clinics, will be available (with a start or renewal date of 1 May) for Optimum policyholders with existing mental health cover, or for those without for a small premium increases.

