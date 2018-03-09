One in three employees take time off due to mental health

The majority of managers do not have suitable training

According to NHS data, 31% percent of employees miss work due to mental health issues and only 24% of managers have received adequate training, a study from Business In The Community shows.

Meanwhile, employees are reluctant to discuss their psychological issues with their employee or line manager due to the stigma still attached to the issue, the workplace specialist Instant Offices has pointed out.

"Within every business, there will be those who suffer in silence to the point that control is lost and the very act of getting out of bed becomes utterly overwhelming," said Ciara Morrison, head of talent at Instant Offices. "Employees are still reluctant to share mental health information with their managers or bosses, seemingly for good reason. The stigma associated with mental health, being treated unfairly, becoming the subject of office gossip or compromising their employment terms are all legitimate fears."

Millennial pressures

According to studies from Manpower Group, millennials - who by 2020 will be the largest global workforce - suffer worst from anxiety and depression, while Deloitte estimates that the average person spends 90,000 hours of their life working. These dynamics require employers to tend to employee wellness far more attentively, Morrison pointed out.

"In the modern workplace, smart employers are placing workplace wellness at the core of their business by recognising the importance of their staff," said Morrison. "They are going beyond protocol, processes and profits to ensure individuals feel valued and supported. Wellness and workplace health initiatives are varied but include everything from serious interventions and counselling services to mindfulness training, flexible working and even options like yoga, time off and massages at work.

Prevent absenteeism

A study by the Centre for Mental Health found that absence due to mental health in the workplace alone cost UK economy £34.9bn last year, while £21.2bn was leaked due to reduced productivity, £10.6bn because of sick leave and £31.1bn due to staff turnover.

NHS data, meanwhile, shows that of the 5m people signed off work every year, an alarming 31% are due to mental health while doctor's notes for anxiety and stress rose a staggering 14% in the space of a year.

To help combat financial losses from mental health issues and better safeguard and support employees in the workplace, Morrison has offered five bits of useful advice to employers…