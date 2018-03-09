One in three employees take time off due to mental health
The majority of managers do not have suitable training
According to NHS data, 31% percent of employees miss work due to mental health issues and only 24% of managers have received adequate training, a study from Business In The Community shows.
Meanwhile, employees are reluctant to discuss their psychological issues with their employee or line manager due to the stigma still attached to the issue, the workplace specialist Instant Offices has pointed out.
"Within every business, there will be those who suffer in silence to the point that control is lost and the very act of getting out of bed becomes utterly overwhelming," said Ciara Morrison, head of talent at Instant Offices. "Employees are still reluctant to share mental health information with their managers or bosses, seemingly for good reason. The stigma associated with mental health, being treated unfairly, becoming the subject of office gossip or compromising their employment terms are all legitimate fears."
Millennial pressures
According to studies from Manpower Group, millennials - who by 2020 will be the largest global workforce - suffer worst from anxiety and depression, while Deloitte estimates that the average person spends 90,000 hours of their life working. These dynamics require employers to tend to employee wellness far more attentively, Morrison pointed out.
"In the modern workplace, smart employers are placing workplace wellness at the core of their business by recognising the importance of their staff," said Morrison. "They are going beyond protocol, processes and profits to ensure individuals feel valued and supported. Wellness and workplace health initiatives are varied but include everything from serious interventions and counselling services to mindfulness training, flexible working and even options like yoga, time off and massages at work.
Prevent absenteeism
A study by the Centre for Mental Health found that absence due to mental health in the workplace alone cost UK economy £34.9bn last year, while £21.2bn was leaked due to reduced productivity, £10.6bn because of sick leave and £31.1bn due to staff turnover.
NHS data, meanwhile, shows that of the 5m people signed off work every year, an alarming 31% are due to mental health while doctor's notes for anxiety and stress rose a staggering 14% in the space of a year.
To help combat financial losses from mental health issues and better safeguard and support employees in the workplace, Morrison has offered five bits of useful advice to employers…
- Minimise the stigma: A study from Business in the Community shows, only 53% of employees feel comfortable talking about mental health issues like depression and anxiety at work. "Instead of making employees feel like liabilities or burdens, employers need to take active steps to encourage conversations around these issues," said Morrison. "Taking a mental health day or asking for support around mental health issues should not impact an employee's reputation and how they are treated at work."
- Pay attention: Around 91% of managers agree that their actions affect their staff's wellbeing, however, only 24% of managers have received any training in mental health. "This lack of training and sensitivity only works to perpetuate the culture of silence around mental health and wellbeing at work," Morrison said. "Companies should be working to combat this by monitoring employee stress, encouraging communication and taking active steps to increase knowledge around the issue."
- Be more flexible: "There are several ways to boost employee engagement and happiness in the modern workplace," Morrison advised. Around 70% of employees want a say in when and how they work, and a growth in flexible working shows more businesses are responding. "Introducing a flexible working option is one of the ways businesses can prioritise their employees' personal needs while benefitting from their productivity boost, too," she added. Data from LSBF shows nearly half of employees advocate for flexible working hours as a way to reduce workplace stress and anxiety, increase productivity, and to improve morale and engagement.
- Introduce mental health initiatives: "It is crucial to increase employee awareness of mental health at work, support employees at risk and take steps to support those suffering from mental health problems," she said. "Education is key, and strategies need to be tailor-made to suit each business and its needs. Aside from increasing workplace happiness with perks, time off and better communication, businesses need to look at long-term policies which advocate for better treatment for at-risk employees from every tier of the organisation."
- Manage via a coaching approach: "Historically, tyrannical managers focused on ‘the numbers' or ‘getting the job done' have been the norm, but fortunately, the modern workplace has changed," explain Morrison. "Today, the manager who adopts a more holistic approach by focusing on the growth and development of their team, personally and professionally, will see greater results and engagement. Investing in a coaching approach has shown clear improvements across all areas and improved trust between managers and employees. Getting this balance right enables employees to speak about their levels of stress, their worries about their role and more."
More news
Protection's trust problem
Failures in the trusts solution are damaging consumer trust in protection, writes Ruth Gilbert
Bellwood Prestbury gains Lloyd's Broker status
Specialist global insurance broker for high-risk individual protection joins Lloyd's of London
Aviva posts 'better than expected life results' for 2017
However GI & health performance weaker than predicted
One in three employees take time off due to mental health
The majority of managers do not have suitable training