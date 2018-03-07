LifeSearch Protection Awards: Winners and annual results announced

Fifteenth annual awards celebrates adviser firm's 20th anniversary and its best ever financial results

LV=, Legal & General and Canada Life - to name only a few (see below) - were among the winners at the 15th LifeSearch Protection Awards, which not only celebrated 20 years of the firm but also a record 27% increase in annual turnover (to £31,938,989) for the year (ending August 2017).

Other figures include 13% increase in gross profit (to £7,713,805), 10% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (to £2,157,889) and 13% rise in earnings before tax (to £1,666,529).

The awards

At the awards, held at Haberdashers Hall and voted for by LifeSearch staff, LV= were named Best Service Team, AIG won Best Critical Illness Provider and the Best Underwriting Team went to Royal London (full results below).

Individual awards included one for British Friendly's Iain Clark (Best For Protection Leader) and Evie Plumb won Best Individual Impact.

"As a relative newcomer to the Individual Protection market, we are absolutely delighted to win the Most Improved Provider Award and for Evie Plumb to win the Best Individual Impact award" said Jon Ford, director of individual protection at Canada Life. "We are extremely grateful to LifeSearch for their valued partnership which has helped us grow our ‘easy to do business with' proposition. We look forward to this relationship growing even stronger."

Speaking at the awards, LifeSearch CEO and found Tom Baigrie said: "This year and last look to be vintage years for a re-energised and much improved protection market, and its largest intermediary, LifeSearch, has achieved a year of strong growth and our best ever financial results.

"We take most satisfaction from the fact that we protected more people, families and businesses than ever before and now arrange over 3,000 policies every week. The wider market growth we are seeing is driven not just by the search for new revenue streams in the banking, mortgage and IFA markets, but also by a growing sense that to arrange debts or financial plans for consumers without ensuring they have the catastrophe insurance that our market offers is just plain wrong. And we commend the many other protection advisers who are also doing great work in this area, many of which are here with us today."

Read the full winners list below and our recent interview with CEO Tom Baigrie here.

LifeSearch Protection Awards 2018 - The winners

Best Service Team - New Customers LV=

Best Provider for Existing Customers Legal & General

Most Improved Provider Canada Life

Best Critical Illness Provider AIG

Best Underwriting Team Royal London

Best Income Protection Provider British Friendly

Best Supporting Material Aviva

Best E-Commerce Provider AIG

Best New Initiative Royal London

Best Provider for Protecting Businesses Aegon

Best Individual Impact Evie Plumb, Canada Life

The Nick Crossman Award for Best PR & Marketing British Friendly

Best Protection Leader Iain Clark, British Friendly

Best Protection Story Esther Shaw, Daily Mirror

Best Overall Provider LV=

Celebrating 20 Years in Protection - Stand Out Insurer Legal & General

Celebrating 20 Years in Protection - Stand Out Journalist Jeff Prestridge, Mail On Sunday