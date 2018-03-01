Bupa's Professor Hashim Ahmed named Prostate Cancer Specialist of the year

Urological surgeon awarded at Global Health & Pharma's Private Healthcare awards 2018

Professor Hashim Ahmed has been acknowledged for his instrumental role in rolling out Bupa's London's prostate care pathway service, which offers health checks through to diagnosis and treatment options for male patients.

Named the UK's Prostate Cancer Specialist of the Year at the Private Healthcare awards 2018, his recognition comes following news that prostate cancer is now a bigger killer among men than breast cancer is among women.

"It's fantastic to have been recognised with this award and a privilege to have the title. We've made some really big strides in the last year, which will help countless men facing prostate cancer," said Professor Ahmed. "There's more to do, but we're moving at pace."

Based at Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Ahmed and the pathway service have helped ensure that Bupa's insurance and self-pay customers can go through diagnostic testing if and when irregularities are found, before being referred to a consultant at a clinic.

With the ability to transfer all documentation internally within Bupa to a central team to book appointments, the pathways service has been designed to reduce customer admin and to create a more efficient route to diagnosis and treatment.

