CIExpert on L&G's extension to children's critical illness cover

Legal & General's new children's 'critical illness cover extra' option, which was launched on Sunday, has extended cover from the current 37 conditions to a total of 51 for children from birth up to 22nd birthday without the need to be in full time education.

The additional child-only conditions include: benign spinal cord tumour, brain injury due to anoxia/hypoxia, cerebral palsy, child intensive care benefit, Crohn's disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes type 1, Down's syndrome, hydrocephalus, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida & myelomeningocele, ulcerative colitis, terminal illness.

Other additional child conditions include carcinoma in situ of the breast (if treated by surgery) and low grade prostate cancer (if undergoing treatment).

According to CIExpert's Alan Lakey, "after years of gradually slipping down the quality rankings L&G has grasped the nettle and mounted the long-awaited fightback".

"This move also reflects a market trend which acknowledges that when a client is presented with a tangible choice between quality of cover and cost they will in many cases opt to pay more for superior cover," he said. "Increasingly clients seek cover matched to their personal needs and providing improved children's cover as an option clearly responds to that requirement.

"Any plan upgrade is welcome if the result is more claims paid and these optional enhancements will add solidity to the overall plan," Alan concluded.

