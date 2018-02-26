Legal & General launch children's critical illness extra

A new paid for option available to parents needing more coverage plus added benefits at no extra cost launched on Sunday

Parents are now able to purchase extra cover for their children as part of Legal & General's children's critical illness cover, while new benefits have been added for those with children taking out CIC at no extra cost by the insurer.

Launched on 25th February, critical illness cover extra (CCIx) is a paid for option whereby Legal & General will pay 50% of the amount of cover, or up to £25,000 for a valid claim.

Children will be covered from birth (until the age of 22 regardless of whether they are in full-time education) and there is no limit to the number of children a parent can claim for.

CCIx also includes a new children's terminal illness benefit, providing £10,000 if the child is diagnosed with an advanced or rapidly progressing incurable condition, with a life expectancy of less than 12 months.

Twelve additional illnesses are covered under CCIx including cystic fibrosis, spina bifida, down syndrome and type-one diabetes.

Extended features

Meanwhile, the enhancements for standard children's critical illness cover include covering children from 30 days and extending the maximum age of cover from 18, or 21 (in full-time education) to 22; a reduced survival period from 14 to 10 days and an increase in child funeral benefit from £4,000 to £5,000.

The policy is included when a customer takes out a life with critical illness policy and comes with existing benefits such as £5,000 child accident hospitalisation benefit, childcare benefit of up to £1000 if the main policyholder suffers from a specified critical illness and family accommodation benefit of up to £1,000 in the first three months following diagnosis.

Protection gap

"Dealing with a critical illness is extremely challenging for anyone, but when it is a child, this makes it particularly distressing," said Craig Brown, director, intermediary for Legal General. "The UK still suffers from a significant protection gap and as this figure shows, there is a serious risk of leaving children exposed and parents vulnerable to financial difficulty if either suffer from a critical illness"

According to Legal & General research Deadline to Breadline 2017, only 13% of UK employees have taken out critical illness cover.

"As an industry, it is our duty to try and close this protection gap," he added. "There is of course more we can do to educate consumers about the importance of cover but improving our offerings to consumers is also part of that mission to close the protection gap by providing clients with the additional support, protection, and peace of mind they need."

Adam Higgs, head of adviser services at F&TRC, said: "Legal & General has broadened its children's critical illness offering to allow clients the choice of standard or comprehensive cover. This welcome move sees the insurer provide eight of the 12 child-specific conditions available across the market under a new comprehensive option, which also provides cover from birth, as opposed to 30 days on their standard children's cover."

Children's claims are now commonly the fourth most claimed upon area for critical illness cover, said Higgs, however while he believes Legal & General's have added quality to their offering, it still lacks the option to remove the cover.

"Legal & General has increased their maximum age and decreased the required survival period, which improves their positioning in terms of quality for a company that is traditionally known for being very competitive on price," said Higgs. "However, the ability to remove children's cover altogether has not been provided, which can be important for those who don't have nor plan to have children. Some insurers, such as Royal London, are more flexible in this regard."

Read about Royal London's recent update to children's critical illness cover here.