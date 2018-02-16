UK family businesses risk impact of critical illness or death

Less than half of family-run firms have a succession plan, research from Legal & General has revealed

Of 800 small businesses surveyed as part of Legal & General's ‘State of the Nation's SMEs' research, just 42% of British family-owned businesses have any form of long-term plan in place, with less than a third expecting to survive into the second generation and only 10% into the third.

Legal & General's SME research, which explored the impact of a critical event on different types of businesses across the UK, found that family-run businesses in particular (48%) rated the death or critical illness of the business owner as the highest risk to their operations.

It also found that 57% of family businesses would cease trading within a year, and a quarter would close immediately following the loss of a key person.

"With nearly half of these businesses rating the death of an owner as the highest risk to their operations, the UK's family-run firms have clearly recognised the impact a critical event can have on their business, yet so many lack the necessary plans to help them manage the loss of a key person," said Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development at Legal & General.

"The effects of the loss or critical illness of an owner or key person, who may be a mum, auntie, dad or uncle within a family-run business, is even greater than for a non-family business, as the emotional impact will have an even bigger effect on the running of the business."

Long-term uncertainty

As a result of a lack of long-term planning, Legal & General's research suggests there is a sense of uncertainty within family-run companies when it comes to managing the firm following the death of an owner, with one in five saying they would expect shareholders to buy shares from the deceased estate without knowing where the funds would come from.

Meanwhile, the 17% who expected to sell their shares to a third party were unsure of the price they would achieve, while a fifth said they would have to close the business down completely following the loss of the business head.

"If we want to see Britain's family businesses remain a staple part of the economy for generations to come, it is vital that the owners have clear plans in place regarding their succession, particularly when it comes to managing the impact of their death or critical illness," concluded Kateley.

"I would therefore encourage them to speak with a financial adviser, so that they can identify how each business protection policy can help them to manage the risks posed by the loss of a key person."