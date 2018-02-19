FCA to bring forward discussion paper on duty of care

Instead of happening after Brexit, The Financial Guidance and Claims Bill will now happen before the end of the year

In order to bring in duty of care for financial services, providers require an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Since November 2017, Macmillan's ‘Banking on Change' has been pushing for duty of care amendments to The Financial Guidance and Claims Bill, which finished committee stage earlier this month.

The FCA had agreed to explore duty of care by publishing a discussion paper as part of its review of its handbook, which was expected to take place after the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

On 6th February, however, it was announced by MP John Glen, economic secretary to the treasury, that following conversations with the FCA the discussion paper will be brought forward to the end of the year.

"This is a welcome step but one which needs to be accompanied by legislative change to enable the government to introduce a duty of care following consultation," said Macmillan's media and PR officer (services, policy & impact) Laura Routledge.

Lord Holmes of Richmond tabled an amendment to the original Bill, published on 22nd June 2017, which specifically related to claims management however pressure is now on the government to bring forward its own amendment to create a full duty of care for the financial services industry.

This was taken forward by the Labour frontbench when the Bill moved to the Commons, with the report stage expected to take place at the end of this month - one of the last opportunities to influence the final draft.

"We will therefore be continuing to press the government to use the opportunity presented by the Financial Guidance and Claims to enable the introduction of a duty of care," added Routledge.

Duty on insurers

As part of its campaign, Macmillan has called upon insurers to:

Use more accurate and up-to-date information so people with cancer are treated fairly and aren't priced out of the market.

Give clearer explanations about how quotes have been calculated and what an exclusion would mean in the event of the policyholder needing to make a future claim.

For claims to be dealt with in an equitable and timely way to help ensure that people don't experience financial difficulty, while waiting for a decision on their claim.

Make people aware of the ‘small print' - the terms and conditions - and be absolutely clear about what a policy does and doesn't cover so that they can make an informed decision about whether it meets their needs.

Ensure policies are clear and fairly priced for everyone, including people with cancer.

Financial support

According to Macmillan there are currently 2.5m people living with cancer in the UK, however this is expected to rise to 4m by 2030.

Four out of five people with cancer are financially affected, leaving people on average £570-a-month worse off, while 400,000 people in the UK struggle to pay their household bills as a result of cancer, the charity said.

Through its ‘Banking on Change' campaign, Macmillan is lobbying for regulatory changes to ensure that more support is provided to vulnerable customers by the financial sector.

"We await the detail of the FCA's paper and especially to comments in relation to improving support and outcomes for vulnerable customers and their families plus, making appropriate financial advice and solutions more accessible for those living with beyond health events," said Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical and industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows.

Last year Lloyds Banking Group launched a dedicated service in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support for Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers.

It developed a Cancer Support Team, a confidential free phone service with specialist trained staff to help customers manage their finances from the point of diagnosis and throughout their period of treatment.

According to Timpson, Scottish Widows are also working with Macmillan to further improve the support of its customers.

"Through this partnership Lloyds Banking Group has worked with Macmillan, looking at the best solutions for its customers in vulnerable circumstances," he said. "For example, it offers short term payment holidays as one option for its mortgage customers and whilst it deals with each case on an individual basis, it continually reviews its policies to ensure it provides the right support and continue to be a responsible lender and financial service provider."