More than half of consumers want healthy behaviour to affect premium

Research from VitalityHealth also reveals that 78% of PMI holders would increase physical activity to reduce policy costs

Age, medical history and healthy behaviour are things that insurers should take into account when pricing and renewing premium, a survey of over 1,000 PMI policyholders has found.

According to the research, 53% of consumers want their diet and levels of exercise to be considered when premium is calculated, while 64% said that age was the most important factor.

Medical history (60%) was the second most important consideration and 48% pointed to policy claims history.

More than three quarters of those surveyed hinted they would attempt to live better to bring down their premium, a finding especially true among younger policyholders, with 87% of those aged 25-34 saying they would up their fitness levels to lower their costs.

"At Vitality, our core purpose is to help make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives," said Greg Levine, sales and distribution director at VitalityHealth. "This study shows that the majority of people would welcome the opportunity to reduce their premium by engaging with their health."

Better pricing

Levine believes that as well as vindicating the firm's approach to incentivising healthy behaviour by using wellness programmes, it also highlights the benefits or their ABC pricing model which rates premium renewals based on age, base medical inflation rate and a new claims and wellness engagement measure, as opposed to the industry-standard no claims discount (NCD) structure.

"Furthermore, our recent premium renewals show that those members who engage with their health have seen lower average premium renewals," added Levine. "This is great news as not only are they getting healthier, they are also paying less for the health cover that we provide."

According to VitalityHealth, recent renewals saw silver members receive 2.3% lower average increases, gold members receive 4% lower average increases and platinum members receive 4.5% lower average increases.