Employers proactive as workplace mental health issues rocket

Stress and mental health-related illnesses at work rose from 55% to 68% over the past year, a survey by Aon Employee Benefits has revealed, but more is being done by employers.

Carried out by Aon Employee Benefits, who look after Aon's UK health and benefits business, the recent Benefits and Trends Survey 2018 reported a 13% rise in work-related mental health issues between 2017 and 2018, however it also found employers are investing more in proactive mental wellness initiatives.

According to the survey, employers' attempts to tackle workplace mental health and stress have increased from 36% to 42% since the previous year, with managers being trained to spot symptoms and offer better resilience support to staff.

Mark Witte, head of healthcare and risk consulting of Aon Employee Benefits, said: "If there was one defining theme in 2017, it was the growth of and increased focus on corporate wellbeing programmes across several key areas.

"We now see 84% of employers saying that they consider themselves responsible for influencing their employees' health behaviours."

Digital wellness

More employers are providing health and wellbeing apps to employees - up from 21% to 48 in the space of a year - with PMI-related services now using smart phone technology.

The use of virtual GP services at work has also increased significantly - up from 16% last year to 27%.

"It's particularly significant that more organisations are embracing technology to help deliver their strategy, with both health apps and virtual GP services seeing considerable growth," Witte continued.

"We expect this trend to accelerate further in 2018, as increased adoption of technology supports the growing understanding that employee engagement is critical to any successful wellbeing strategy."

Benefit budgets

Managing benefits costs remains a key priority for many firms, with 43% introducing limits on medical plans in order to manage costs - something supposedly linked to rising medical inflation.

Meanwhile, 45% of employers are considering redesigning their flexible benefits schemes to keep costs down.

"There has also been a 25% increase in the proportion of organisations with designated funding for their health and wellbeing programme, with over half of respondents now having a specific budget in place, or intending to within the next three years," said Witte.

"This is a contributing factor to the increase in the proportion of employers offering programmes to help lifestyle behaviours, including weight loss, smoking cessation or physical activity."