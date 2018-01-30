Rescheduled Webinar tomorrow: The protection adviser update - Key topics impacting protection in 2018

COVER is hosting a webinar in association with Scottish Widows discussing the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018.

To register for ther webinar please click HERE

The live video webinar takes place on Wednesday 31st January 2018 at 11am.

This webinar was originally meant to take place last week but was rescheduled as the studio team suffered unprecedented technical issues which have now been resolved.

The webinar will address the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018, regulation and legislation and tips to encourage advisers to sell more protection.

Speakers include Roger Edwards (marketing director of Protection Review and Roger Edwards marketing), Johnny Timpson (Scottish Widows - who is taking over from his colleague Scott Cadger who can no longer join the panel) and Branko Bjelobaba (regulation & compliance consultant) and the event will be chaired by Fiona Murphy, the outgoing editor of COVER in her last speaking engagement for the magazine.

The webinar is live and interactive so the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and take part in real time opinion polls to share their views.

