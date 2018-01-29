Rehabilitation at heart of AIG Life income protection

Benefits also include family carer, recuperation and trauma support as well as death benefit.

AIG Life's latest income protection offering provides early intervention rehabilitation support while incorporating a host of other benefits into the policy.

Other forms of cover within it include life and critical illness cover and there's a two-year limited payment term option, plus a guaranteed benefit amount of £1500, which does not require customer income proof up to the amount.

Family carer, recuperation, trauma and hospitalisation support are also included and there's an advance payment available for terminal illness and death benefit too.

"The financial benefits of income protection are obviously the main reason advisers recommend income protection to their clients, but I believe our new product stands out in the market because people want to get better quicker and they want to return to work as soon as possible," said Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life.

"Our early intervention rehabilitation support service starts during the deferred period and can help speed recovery.

"Rehabilitation support services should be an important consideration as well as the financial benefits when an adviser makes an income protection recommendation."

Like AIG Life's other products, income protection provides support from Best Doctors, Winston's Wish and the Funeral Pledge.