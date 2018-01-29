Specialist advisers join forces to create API Group

Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery combine for mission to provide non-standard protection advice to customers.

The Access to Protection Insurance (API) Group has been formed by three FCA-authorised specialist adviser firms with the overarching aim to help improve access to insurance for customers with ‘non-standard lives'.

Each of the three companies involved - Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery - focus more than 90% of their business on ‘non-standard' protection advice.

"Whilst we are specialist advisers it is important to distinguish us from the firms who are classified as this because they ‘specialise' in writing protection; we are protection specialists in the area of underwriting and placing risk," said Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura.

"We are working with product providers to develop protection products and processes to better serve these customers and improve fairness in access to cover."

According to Andrew Wilkinson, director of Moneysworth, there are "too many bad outcomes" when it comes to protection and as a result there is a huge need to improve insurance access for vulnerable people.

The Group plans to liaise with charities and respond to FCA findings around protection support for people who may struggle to gain insurance cover.

"We want to help bridge the gap between the insurance industry and charity sector to lead to better customer outcomes," he said.