PMI Handbook 2018 is published for intermediaries

Private medical insurance publisher, Craigdallie of West Sussex, has published the 2018 edition of the PMI Handbook for professional advisers seeking information on the different plans available in the UK market.

The PMI Handbook, released and updated each year, is a comprehensive sales-aid and reference source providing cover details on both individual and group policies from 25 insurers on a like-for-like basis.

Each entry is colour-coded and contains cover comparisons, commission guides, contact details and special points to note on each contract.

A glossary of the main medical terms is included as well as a contact list of international PMI providers.

The publication is suitable for both intermediaries currently active in PMI and those wishing to break into the market, Craigdallie of West Sussex said.

All entries are fully approved by the PMI providers concerned.

Andrew Green, compiler of the book said: "This last year has actually seen an overall 5% reduction in headline plans available,"

"However, this is due to the removal of older style plans with insurers continuing to develop a smaller range based on a modular concept where customers are able to tailor their additional benefits around a core cover.

"In reality, the number of different cover combinations available means the choice is actually greater than ever before. Intermediaries can face a challenge keeping up with the different options available."

The book is available through Craigdallie Publishing on (01444) 454849 or email at [email protected]