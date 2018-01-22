Cirencester Friendly pays 94.7% of claims
Cirencester Friendly has paid 94.7% of income protection claims submitted in 2017, totalling £4.4m in sick pay benefit.
The total of £4.4m was a 9.2% increase on 2016, the friendly society said.
The common reason behind making a claim was accident or injury which accounted for 40% of applications, highlighting the value of insuring against the risk of less obvious causes of lost earnings.
The claims that were not accepted were due to non-disclosure and where there was no actual loss of earnings.
Rebecca Young, head of marketing at Cirencester Friendly said: "We exist to support our members financially when they need us most and that is why I am pleased to once again, be able to report such positive claims statistics.
"The publication of claims statistics demonstrates our commitment to our members. We feel a transparent approach to the payment of claims is so important, to help boost consumer confidence of protection products.
"Many providers publish claims statistics and I would urge advisers to use these figures along with case studies to dispel customer concerns and emphasise the need for good income protection cover."
