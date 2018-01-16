British Friendly launches 'Immediate Support Payment' trial for income protection claimants

British Friendly is trialling 'Immediate Support Payment' for claims received on income protection policies that have been in force for at least three months.

The friendly society said it will begin payment of the weekly benefit amount at the end of the deferred period, whether the supporting medical evidence has been received or not, "subject to eligibility criteria."

British Friendly began trialling their Immediate Support Payment in November 2017 which will run until March 2018 on a discretionary basis.

The maximum amount payable is £500, the friendly society said.

However if British Friendly finds the claim is invalid, it will reduce any future benefit payments by the amount of Immediate Support Payment that was paid to the member.

Andy Parker, claims and underwriting Director for British Friendly, said: "We exist to provide financial support to our members in times of need. 96.7% of claims that we have received over the last 12 years have been paid but sometimes delays occur in receiving supporting evidence from medical professionals.

"We feel it is unfair to penalise the majority of our claimants by making them wait to start receiving their Income Protection benefit through no fault of their own.

"Therefore, we started piloting our Immediate Support Payment with the aim of helping members to receive financial support at the earliest possible stage during their claim.

"We have seen media coverage highlighting the delays faced by new claimants for universal credit and we want to make sure that wherever possible our members do not experience such hardship. We want to make sure that people who want to support themselves with their own policies receive the very best and most efficient service possible."

Adviser view

Emma Thomson, life office relationship director at LifeSearch, said: "The launch of Immediate Support Payment is a great initiative from British Friendly.

"It is refreshing to see an insurer recognising that the vast majority of claims are valid and that customers shouldn't be penalised because of circumstances beyond their control.

"The main reason people take out income protection cover is to reduce the financial impact of incapacity so they need to receive their benefit quickly when they claim. This will hopefully lead the market in making sure payouts are not only made fairly, but made promptly."