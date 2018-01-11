Majority of UK workforce went to work while unwell in 2017

Industry figures indicate the lowest levels of sickness absenteeism for decades, but at what cost to workforce productivity? New Bupa research suggests that millions headed into work despite being unwell, feeling pain and suffering from anxiety and depression last year.

Two thirds (64%) of UK employees have gone into work within the last 12 months despite feeling unwell, while a third (27%) ignored their doctor's advice to stay at home, research by Bupa has revealed.

The percentage of those working while suffering from musculoskeletal issues, such as back and neck ache, was 34% - and 29% endured stress, depression and anxiety while in the workplace.

The findings come after the latest government figures (2016) showed sick leave at its lowest since records began in 1993.

But with most employers pushing for increased productivity in 2018, Buba's research reinforces that a present workforce is not necessarily an efficient workforce, with sick employees delaying their chance of recovery by forcing themselves to come into work.

Bupa found that 20% of employees didn't take time of because they had too much work on, while 26% didn't want to burden their team with their absence.

Meanwhile, 16% were worried people at work would not believe they were actually sick - 13% said they were reluctant to take time off because they were anxious about their job security.

Commenting on the research, Stuart Haydock, resilience lead at Bupa Health Services, said: "Over the years we have seen businesses working to create a culture where people feel comfortable discussing their health in the workplace.

"However it is clear that an element of the stiff-upper-lip mentality persists and that more needs to be done to encourage employees to safeguard their health and wellbeing, ensuring that they bring their best selves to work."

To gather the research, 2,000 UK employees were independently surveyed in September 2017 by Opinium.