British Friendly releases twelve years of paid claims data

British Friendly has announced its paid claims percentages for the last twelve years.

Since 2005, when British Friendly began recording its claims data, the friendly society has paid 96.7% of all Income Protection claims.

British Friendly statistics for the whole of 2017 are 92.4% paid, 7.6% declined.

Of the declined claims 2.8% was for non-disclosure and 4.8% was for not meeting the definition of incapacity.

The main reasons for claims are: Orthopaedics (musculoskeletal conditions) - 44% of paid claims, viral illness /respiratory - 16% of paid claims and mental health conditions - 11% of paid claims

Andy Parker, claims and underwriting director for British Friendly, said: "Our priority is to pay as many claims as possible for our members. We are a friendly society, so we don't have shareholders pressuring us to deliver profits.

"It means our focus is making sure we deliver the best service and products. That shows itself through our consistency over the last twelve years during which time we've paid out more than 96% of all claims."

Ian Sawyer, director of Assured Futures said: "British Friendly is probably the most innovative Income Protection provider on the market. They consistently pay the majority of all claims quickly and they offer very important benefits in addition to the core policy through Mutual Benefits. These are very effective ways to ensure policyholders are regularly engaged and understand the real value of their cover."