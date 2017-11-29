CIExpert gives its verdict on L&G changes
Legal & General has made changes to its range of protection plans with the addition of two benefits. Whilst other aspects of their plans remain constant the added benefits will undoubtedly enhance the value of their plans, writes CIExpert
Benefit automatically included
Nurse Support Services A package of six services provided by Red Arc.
- Serious illness, bereavement and disability support
- UK face-to-face second medical opinion service
- Nurse access for advice on mental health and trauma issues
- Nurse access for advice for carers
- Assistance and recovery advice for those leaving hospital
- State benefits assistance and forward planning strategies
Optional Paid For Benefit
Virtual GP Service
This is provided by Healix Insurance Services, part of the international Healix Group.
Titled Legal & General GP24 this service provides 24/7 access every day of the year to a GP via phone or computer. A private prescription service is also included.
Additionally, there is a Private Consultation Concierge Service whereby a specialist consultant is located for private or NHS appointment and/or treatment
CIExpert Verdict
Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert said: "Legal & General is the largest provider of life and critical illness insurance in the UK with a business model predicated as much on price as comprehensiveness, these are welcome additions to their range of plans.
"There are however no additional conditions or changes to the wording of the conditions covered within the policy.
"Many insurers have seen the inclusion of added benefits services as a means of enhancing their plans and those insurers not doing so risk being exposed as appearing lightweight."
