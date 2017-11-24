Majority of Aegon customers make CI claims by phone

Aegon has revealed that the majority of customers making a critical illness (CI) claim are choosing to do so by phone rather than filling in a paper form themselves.

Some 88% of customers opted for the tele-claims approach to make their critical illness claim in 2016.

Aegon launched its tele-claims service in 2010 after it was successfully piloted the year before.

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon said: "The tele-claims approach to making a CI claim has always been well received by both customers and advisers. It means a customer who is often coming to terms with a diagnosis or coping with treatment for a critical illness, can speak to a claims assessor on the phone.

"They'll collect all the information needed to move the claim forward, they're able to ask and answer questions, clarify information and, importantly, build a rapport with the claimant.

"This cuts down on paperwork, reducing the chances of errors or missing details and gets things moving."

"Over the years we've made several enhancements to the service, improving both our call handling and the process. The call is designed to feel like a friendly, reassuring conversation rather than a form filling exercise."

Jacobs continued: "Protection is all about the claim. The popularity of our tele-claims service among our customers reinforces the fact that people appreciate a personal touch and having paperwork taken away from them. This is especially important as many claimants find themselves in a new and possibly one-off situation.

"It's our job as a provider to put customers' minds at ease and support them through a potentially difficult time. Continuing to place customers at the heart of our claims process means we'll be successfully meeting their expectations and delivering what they have paid for."

Emma Thomson, chair of the Protection Distributors Group said: "We find Aegon's claims team helpful and efficient, and love that claims can be submitted by phone as this makes things much simpler.

"Aegon provides fantastic customer care for claimants and bereaved families when they need help the most, and we'd like all insurers to ensure the claims experience offered is as hassle free as possible. "