Autumn Budget 2017: No further IPT rises this year

There will be no further increases to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) this year, the Autumn Budget 2017 has revealed.

The insurance industry has been urging the government to halt any further IPT rises, as the rate now stands at 12%.

In recent weeks, Nigel Evans MP, sponsored an Early Day Motion (EDM) petitioning the government to freeze IPT for the rest of this Parliament.

Prior to the Autumn Budget, British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) had made a submission to the government describing IPT as "too high."

IPT had been increased from 6% to 12% in just under 18 months.

Stuart Scullion, chairman of AMII, said: "We are delighted to note HM Treasury's decision not to increase Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in the Autumn Budget - however, we are calling on the Government to commit to longer term stability for IPT by freezing the rate on healthcare spend

"From conversations I had prior to the Budget, I understand the chancellor Philip Hammond has observed the commentary and resistance in relation to recent IPT increases. AMII has positively contributed alongside some of our corporate member firms in this lobbying.

"We are pleased our voice is being heard and we are now calling on the Government to commit to stability for IPT in relation to healthcare during this Parliament, by freezing the rate of IPT on healthcare spend.

"Furthermore, we are asking the Government to reappraise how health insurance and cash plans are treated in the fiscal system in line with other zero-rated insurance products such as life or critical illness.

"With this in mind, AMII will be making further representations to government to express the views of our industry."