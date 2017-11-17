COVER

COVER Customer Care Awards returns for year two

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

COVER magazine is delighted to announce the second year of The Customer Care Awards.

The Customer Care Awards will take place on Friday 18 May 2018 at the luxurious Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London.

The Customer Care Awards will once again seek to recognise exceptional service from individual protection, group protection, and private medical insurers, as well as associated firms that represent technology and added value services.

For further info please visit the website HERE 

 

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  

More news

Health Shield acquires Medex Protect

Health Shield has acquired Medex Protect, the specialist private medical insurance (PMI) excess and shortfall protection provider, for an undisclosed sum.

  • PMI