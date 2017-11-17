COVER Customer Care Awards returns for year two
COVER magazine is delighted to announce the second year of The Customer Care Awards.
The Customer Care Awards will take place on Friday 18 May 2018 at the luxurious Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London.
The Customer Care Awards will once again seek to recognise exceptional service from individual protection, group protection, and private medical insurers, as well as associated firms that represent technology and added value services.
For further info please visit the website HERE
