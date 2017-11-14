AXA PPP hires Punter Southall's Soraya Chamberlain

AXA PPP healthcare has appointed Soraya Chamberlain as head of corporate sales and strategic accounts.

Chamberlain has over 28 years' experience in both the advisory and provider sectors.

For the past seven years she has led Punter Southall Health & Protection's Healthcare & Wellbeing practice.

In her new role Soraya will be responsible for broker relations as well as for intermediated and direct corporate new business at AXA PPP healthcare.

Christopher Claridge-Ware, corporate director at AXA PPP said: "We're delighted to welcome such an accomplished healthcare professional to AXA PPP healthcare and look forward to the leadership and influence she will bring to our corporate new business sales and strategic accounts at such an exciting time for our market."