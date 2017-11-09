The 'Big Ideas Competition' returns

After a very successful launch last year The Big Ideas Competition is now back for its second year, aimed at uncovering ideas that will invigorate the life, health insurance and retirement industries.

Once again RGAx has partnered with COVER magazine to bring this competition to life.

Do you have what it takes to make the shortlist and pitch your idea to our ‘Dragons Den' style panel of judges?

The winner of the competition will receive a £10,000 cash prize from RGAx as well as the support and publicity needed to bring their ideas to life.

We are looking for competitors who have an idea that can solve the challenges affecting the life and retirement markets today.

The best submissions will be invited to make a short pitch presentation on Wednesday 28 March 2018 to our expert panel of judges.

Click HERE to find out more about the event and how to enter

Further reading

Big Ideas competition last year