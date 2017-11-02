Holloway Friendly launches online underwriting process

Holloway Friendly has launched an online underwriting process allowing protection advisers to write short term income protection business 'in minutes.'

The online underwriting process allows advisers and their customers to apply for short term income protection benefits of up to £34,000p.a. without triggering any automatic medical limits that can result in delays caused by GP reports and medical evidence being requested.

In addition, Holloway Friendly have introduced "more tolerant" BMI tables resulting in quicker and fairer outcomes for applicants. COVER is waiting for further details on this.

In addition, the friendly society said that applicants that take part in certain hazardous pursuits that would previously have resulted in an exclusion can now be placed on risk with a premium loading.

Mike Taylor, C.O.O of Holloway Friendly said: "This is our first step in the world of online underwriting. We have listened to advisers and their customers. These changes are just the start of the improvements that we wish to make to the overall experience that we offer".

Martin Delany, managing director of Bon Accord Life said: ‘With an ever increasing number of our clients asking for Income Protection it is terrific to hear Holloway are looking to accept a broader range of potential customers. For many people a speedy, hassle free process is important so cutting down on needless GP reports is great news for both our business and our clients'