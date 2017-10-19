PMI market 'static in the face of economic and political uncertainty' - LaingBuisson

The UK market for private medical cover flatlined in 2016 with 4.02 million policies covering 6.89 million lives in 2016, some 10.5% of the population, LaingBuisson has published.

The UK market is currently worth £4.83 billion, according to the 14th Edition of LaingBuisson's Health Cover market report.

Brexit had created economic and business uncertainty, and the rise in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in November 2015, pushed up cover prices, both impacting the UK PMI market.

This follows a "buoyant" 2015 when two large corporates extended medical cover to their entire employee population - the first significant growth since years of decline after the recession of the late 2000s.

LaingBuisson said there was small (0.6%) growth in corporate medical cover policies compared to the previous year, which reached 3.09 million, and covered 5.42 million lives (8.3% of the population).

Meanwhile, there was a 2.2% fall in individual paid policies to 928,000, a similar fall as posted in the previous three years, nowcovering 1.47 million people (2.2% of the population).

In addition, static demand for private medical cover in 2016 contrasted with buoyant demand for private healthcare from self-payers, as ‘pay as you go' spending is currently growing by 10% each year.

LaingBuisson also reported a marginal (0.2%) fall in volume demand for health cash plans during 2016, as cash plans policies reached 2.52 million, covering 3.43 million people, some 5.2% of the UK population.

Meanwhile, employer demand "continued to rise very strongly" as the number of company paid cash plan policies reached a record 1.01 million at the end of 2016 (up 11.8%).

Health cash plans funded by individuals (employee paid and personal paid) continued to shrink, down 6.8% to be 1.51 million.

Report author, Philip Blackburn said: "The uncertain economic landscape triggered by Brexit snuffed out the whiff of optimism from corporate private medical cover growth in 2015, and future significant growth is likely to need a solid upturn in business confidence from corporate Britain.

"Nevertheless, private medical cover is highly valued by employees, and employers are increasingly committed to workplace benefits and services which support employee health and wellbeing, and quick access to healthcare services, which private cover offers, is the vital cornerstone."

"Despite very high waits for many on the NHS, and a steady increase in average NHS waiting, overall demand for private medical cover from individuals continues to decline."

Blackburn said this was attributed to the high price of medical cover, and consistent premium increases well above inflation.

He added: "The challenge insurers' face to turn this around was dealt a heavy blow when HM Treasury doubled Insurance Premium Tax (from 6% to 12% between November 2015 and June 2017), leading to sharp upward pressure on premiums for insurance customers,and a significant tax burden going forward

"A slowdown in household spending in 2017 also doesn't help."

Discussing cash plans, Blackburn added: "As a low cost cover option, health cash plans continue to be very popular with employers, as the number of employer funded policies has almost doubled in the space of five years.

"This has inevitably crowded out some employee funded cash plan schemes, but a continued drop-off in personal cash plan purchases is a concern as new business in this area is hard to stimulate.

"Again the additional tax burden from IPT pushes up the price of cover."

Insurer views

Alex Perry, CEO of Bupa Insurance said:"The lack of growth in the health insurance market last year highlighted in today's LaingBuisson research reflects the impact of several increases in IPT.

"The sharp rise in IPT from 6% to 12% is making it harder for people to pay for independent healthcare for themselves, their families or their employees."

"We have warned about the impact of further tax increases - which will load more demand onto already overburdened public healthcare services. The government should be supporting those who are alleviating pressure on the NHS by using health insurance, not penalising them with further tax costs."