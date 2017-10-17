British Friendly expands Mutual Benefits with health and wellbeing services

British Friendly is expanding its discretionary Mutual Benefits programme with three initiatives focused on health and wellbeing.

The friendly society has partnered with Health Cash Plan provider Health Shield to offer a bespoke Health Cash Plan to income protection policyholders.

Members can purchase this bespoke Health Cash Plan from £2 per week.

British Friendly is offering a limited number of Health MOTs for members at no extra charge until January 17, 2018.

These comprehensive health checks involve a questionnaire about current health, lifestyle and family history, height, weight and waist measurements, blood pressure and a blood sample.

In addition, British Friendly members can now receive a 23% discount on a range of Fitbit devices.

Nick Telfer, product and marketing director at British Friendly said: "Our innovative Mutual Benefits programme is offering an increasing range of complementary benefits and services that are helping our members to feel both financially and physically fit.

"This latest initiative addresses our members' health and wellbeing and guarantees they see value regardless of whether they claim. Our Summer campaign saw a 25 per cent increase in registrations for our Mutual Benefits programme so we're happy that members are increasingly seeing value from the programme.

"By continually enhancing the programme we are creating regular opportunities to engage with our members and remind them of the value of their policy and the recommendation of their adviser."

Dr. Bippon Vinayak from Square Health said: "The main reason people have a Health MOT is for reassurance. Anxiety about health can develop particularly if there is a family history of a medical condition or a person suffers with unexplained symptoms.

"Health MOTs can be the first step in taking control of your health and adopting a healthier lifestyle. On occasions, we detect potentially serious conditions at an early stage, allowing them to be controlled with relatively simple medical intervention."

Ian Sawyer, managing director at Assured Futures, said: "It is encouraging to see how the Mutual Benefits programme is developing and improving as it becomes more embedded in the market.

"Clients want to feel there is an ongoing relationship there to support them, and not just that they have been sold a product - even one as important as Income Protection.

"This is proving to be an exciting product combination, and one that is encompassing important health and wellbeing issues."