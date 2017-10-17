VitalityLife introduces two tools for advisers

VitalityLife has launched two tools to help advisers do business with their clients - an income protection 'Reality Checker' and a Trust Hub.

The insurer's Reality Checker helps advisers to highlight the need for income protection. It produces a Lifestyle Protection Report following questions about income, savings and outgoings.

The report shows how long the person's savings would last if they had to stop working, along with their own personalised income protection gap, as well as supporting statistics around the likelihood of being off work for a period of time.

Meanwhile VitalityLife's Trust Hub is integrated with the insurer's Adviser Hub dashboard so advisers can complete the trust process when it suits them, with the flexibility to save documents for later.

Clients can also access the Trust Hub without logging in and can self-complete the trust process. Once they've downloaded the completed document, clients can print, sign it and post the original document to VitalityLife.

All trust documents are available in the new Trust Library and VitalityLife has created a new Trust Decider for clients unsure about which trust to use. Once the basic details have been entered the tool will automatically populate the trust documents all within the Adviser Hub dashboard.

Deepak Jobanputra, deputy CEO at VitalityLife, said: "We've made a pledge to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do. With these tools we're trying to help advisers show their clients the importance of both income protection and trusts in a quick, simple and engaging way. They are part of a range of initiatives we're launching to make it easier to do business with us for adviser and customer alike."

Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, said: "It's great to see Vitality build a tool that helps clients to realise the importance of income protection. It's absolute madness how few people have this vital cover. It's also extremely valuable for advisers to have access to online trust tools. Not enough policies are written in trust so it's great to see Vitality make this process easier."