Royal London makes TPD optional on critical illness cover

Customers will now be able to choose whether to include Total Permanent Disability (TPD) on their critical illness policy, Royal London has confirmed.

Customers who choose not to take the TPD option will receive a premium discount.

In addition three new full payment definitions have been added to Royal London's CI policy - these are benign spinal cord tumour resulting in permanent symptoms or specified treatment, brain injury due to anoxia or hypoxia resulting in permanent symptoms or specified treatment and ulcerative colitis when treated with total colectomy.

The definition for angioplasty with specified treatment which is an existing definition has been upgraded.

Toby Bainbridge, reinsurance manager at Royal London said:"Making Total Permanent Disability optional provides customers with more flexibility and ensures cover can be better tailored to their needs.

"The new and upgraded definitions provide better outcomes for customers and enable us to pay more claims."

Emma Thomson, life office relationship director at LifeSearch said: "These changes are to be welcomed; expanding coverage will help more people claim, and making TPD optional provides clients with flexibility to choose what's best for them. Good news for consumers!"