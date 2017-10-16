Aviva launches 'simplified' income protection

Aviva has launched a simplified income protection product called 'Living Costs Protection' which the insurer says is 'more affordable' for customers.

Customers select a monthly fixed benefit of between £500 and £1,500, the claims payment period is up to 12 months per claim.

At claim stage, there is no financial assessment, and no deductions are applied. The customer will receive their selected benefit amount once Aviva has accepted their claim. In addition, there is no limit to the number of claims a customer can make.

It is also described as suitable for fluctuating incomes such as the self-employed and contractors, where the income-based benefit calculation required for traditional income protection at both point of sale and claim can be complex.

In addition, it can provide a ‘more affordable option' for those in higher risk occupations, Aviva said.

The product is still sold through advisers and is subject to standard own-occupation underwriting, Aviva has confirmed.

Policyholders can also access added-value benefits such as Best Doctors or can purchase Global Treatment.

In a statement Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution, Aviva, said:"Our new Living Costs Protection extends our existing income protection proposition, to give customers more choice.

"It is designed to make it easier for advisers to have a conversation with their clients about income protection.

"Our ultimate intention is to help more people get vital protection in place, by providing a further solution for advisers to offer their clients through our ALPS platform."

Cracknell also said to COVER: "We won't be doing financial assessments at the claims stage, we worked with advisers and reinsurers [to gather feedback on that], what's clear is the adviser is collecting that information in the fact find and we felt that we were replicating that.

"On a full income protection product you [would do financial assessments at claims stage] to manage risk, but with this product is has simplified the whole process.

"We are conducting roundtables around the country to launch this product to brokers. We don't want brokers to say that the product is cheap so they will sell it to customers [for that reason only], now we have optionality depending on [the customer's] circumstances, now have three different offerings available to the customer.

"And this product is a start - we will refine it in the future taking on board adviser feedback."