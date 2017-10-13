Cirencester Friendly re-launches 'Income Assured Enhanced'

Cirencester Friendly has re-launched the Income Assured Plus product with new features after member and adviser feedback.

Now known as Income Assured Enhanced, it still has features such as Day One Cover and no loadings for occupation, smoking and hazardous pursuits.

The income protection contact will be available to new and existing members who will be offered the opportunity to switch onto the new terms.

The key enhancements include, Own Occupation definition with Level Benefit throughout the period of claim, guaranteed premium rates, cover to age 70, Guaranteed Insurability options, premium discounts if mental illness or back exclusions are applied following underwriting, as well as improved Terminal Illness Benefit and Relapse Benefit.

David Macgregor, commercial director for Cirencester Friendly said: "I am delighted to announce "Income Assured Enhanced" to the market.

"With an ‘own' occupation definition of incapacity provided as standard for all occupation classes, together with guaranteed rates and fewer standard policy exclusions, advisers can be certain of even greater clarity and associated peace of mind when recommending income protection with Cirencester Friendly.

"Guaranteed Insurability Options are included as standard, providing advisers with an ideal opportunity to re-visit their clients following a ‘lifestyle' event such as marriage, birth of children, promotion or moving home.

"On application, the cover can be increased without further medical evidence to ensure it continues to meet the client's needs and expectations.

"An improved Terminal Illness benefit now provides for a lump sum of 6 times the monthly benefit - in addition to ongoing claim payments."