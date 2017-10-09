Ellipse introduces group income protection product aimed at SMEs

Ellipse have announced today an extension of their current group income protection range, with the launch of a new product, Sick Pay, which will be offered to advisers alongside their current Sick Pay Complete offering.

Targeting the SME market, the product will be available for employers with less than 300 employees.

It is designed for employers who do not require integrated absence management and instead wish to use their own absence management processes or systems.

So that support can still be provided early by a new vocational rehabilitation service, employers must notify Ellipse about an absent employee within the first five weeks of their absence.

The new vocational rehabilitation service provides early intervention, case management and rehabilitation services to employees, provided in partnership with Proclaim Care.

Lee Lovett, CEO at Ellipse said "Working in collaboration with our in-house telephone triage service, the expert rehabilitation specialists at Proclaim Care give us not just greater capacity as our customer base grows but an extremely high quality service, delivered seamlessly for the employer and employee in one single process."

Lovett added: "While we have been pleased with the impact Sick Pay Complete has had in the marketplace, we recognise the need to offer advisers and their clients more choice.

"While many SMEs do not have any kind of absence management system in place, there are still plenty who do and are managing absence well.

"For these companies, it is impractical to ask them to switch to TeamSeer, so with Sick Pay that element is removed and instead they take responsibility for monitoring absence and telling us promptly about absent employees to allow our vocational rehabilitation service to offer early support. "