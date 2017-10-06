COVER Excellence Awards 2017: Winners revealed
The COVER Excellence Awards 2017 took place on Wednesday (4 October 2017) to recognise exceptional protection and health insurance products, providers, intermediaries and individuals within these industries.
The event was held at the London Hilton Bankside in London, after the COVER Summit and was hosted by the comedian Rory O'Hanlon.
Aviva scooped a double win for best group IP and best group CI, while Emma Thomson won the coveted ‘Insurance Person of the Year' award.
The awards ceremony also featured special categories to mark the magazine's 20th anniversary to recognise individuals and companies that had driven the industry forward over the past 20 years.
Provider Winners
Best Added Value
Highly Commended - British Friendly
Winner - Best Doctors
Best Cash Plan
Winner - Health Shield
Best Group Critical Illness
Winner - Aviva
Best Technology Provider
Winner - Ipipeline
Best Promotion of Health/Protection
Winner - VitalityLife
Best Group Income Protection
Highly Commended - Unum
Winner - Aviva
Best Individual Private Medical Insurance
Winner - WPA
Best Group Private Medical Insurance
Winner - VitalityHealth
Best Individual Critical Illness
Winner - AIG Life
Best Individual Income Protection
Highly Commended - British Friendly
Winner - LV=
Best Individual Life Insurance
Winner - Aegon
Best International Private Medical Insurance
Winner - Allianz Worldwide Care
Best New Product
Highly Commended - The Exeter - Managed Life
Winner - Royal London - Diabete Cover
Intermediary Winners
Best Intermediary Promotion of Health/Protection
Highly Commended - Cura Financial Services
Winner - Willis Towers Watson
Customer Service Award
Highly Commended - London & Country Mortgages
Winner - Future Proof
Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year
Winner - Punter Southall Health & Protection
Best Protection Intermediary Firm of the Year
Highly Commended - Openwork
Winner - London & Country Mortgages
Healthcare Intermediary of the Year
Winner - PES Consulting
Small Intermediary of the Year
Winner - Future Proof
Best Specialist Intermediary
Highly Commended - Kerr Henderson
Winner - Cura Financial Services
Best Intermediary - Individual Achievement
Highly Commended - David Mead, Future Proof
Winner - Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware
Insurance person of the year (2016/17)
Winner - Emma Thomson, LifeSearch
Special 20th anniversary judging categories
20 Years of Excellence in Private Medical Insurance
Winner - Bupa
20 years of Excellence in Protection
Winner - LifeSearch
20 Years of Excellence in Employee Benefits
Winner - Canada Life
Intermediary (individual) 20 Years of Adviser Excellence
Winner - Alan Lakey, Highclere Financial Services
20 Years Individual Achievement
Winner - Peter Le Beau
More news
COVER Excellence Awards 2017: Winners revealed
The COVER Excellence Awards 2017 took place on Wednesday (4 October 2017) to recognise exceptional protection and health insurance products, providers, intermediaries and individuals within these industries.
Openwork selects LifeQuote for outsourced protection administration
Openwork has made available LifeQuote's outsourced protection case management to its firms.
Melissa Collett joins CII as Professional Standards Director
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Melissa Collett as its new Professional Standards Director, leading its professional standards, ethics and conduct activity as a united profession.
Scottish Widows Protect joins UnderwriteMe
Scottish Widows Protect has confirmed that it will be joining the UnderwriteMe Comparison Service in quarter four of 2017.