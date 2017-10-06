COVER

COVER Excellence Awards 2017: Winners revealed

The COVER Excellence Awards 2017 took place on Wednesday (4 October 2017) to recognise exceptional protection and health insurance products, providers, intermediaries and individuals within these industries.

The event was held at the London Hilton Bankside in London, after the COVER Summit and was hosted by the comedian Rory O'Hanlon. 

Aviva scooped a double win for best group IP and best group CI, while Emma Thomson won the coveted ‘Insurance Person of the Year' award.

The awards ceremony also featured special categories to mark the magazine's 20th anniversary to recognise individuals and companies that had driven the industry forward over the past 20 years.

Provider Winners

 

Best Added Value

Highly Commended - British Friendly

Winner - Best Doctors

 

Best Cash Plan

Winner - Health Shield

 

Best Group Critical Illness

Winner - Aviva

 

Best Technology Provider

Winner - Ipipeline

 

Best Promotion of Health/Protection

Winner - VitalityLife

 

Best Group Income Protection

Highly Commended - Unum

Winner - Aviva

 

Best Individual Private Medical Insurance

Winner - WPA

 

Best Group Private Medical Insurance

Winner - VitalityHealth

 

Best Individual Critical Illness

Winner - AIG Life

 

Best Individual Income Protection

Highly Commended - British Friendly

Winner - LV=

 

Best Individual Life Insurance

Winner - Aegon

 

Best International Private Medical Insurance

Winner - Allianz Worldwide Care

 

Best New Product

Highly Commended - The Exeter - Managed Life

Winner - Royal London - Diabete Cover

 

Intermediary Winners

 

Best Intermediary Promotion of Health/Protection

Highly Commended - Cura Financial Services

Winner - Willis Towers Watson

 

Customer Service Award

Highly Commended - London & Country Mortgages

Winner - Future Proof

 

Employee Benefits Intermediary of the Year

Winner - Punter Southall Health & Protection

 

Best Protection Intermediary Firm of the Year

Highly Commended - Openwork

Winner - London & Country Mortgages

 

Healthcare Intermediary of the Year

Winner - PES Consulting

 

Small Intermediary of the Year

Winner - Future Proof

 

Best Specialist Intermediary 

Highly Commended - Kerr Henderson

Winner - Cura Financial Services

 

Best Intermediary - Individual Achievement

Highly Commended - David Mead, Future Proof

Winner - Roy McLoughlin, Cavendish Ware

 

Insurance person of the year (2016/17)

Winner - Emma Thomson, LifeSearch

 

Special 20th anniversary judging categories

 

20 Years of Excellence in Private Medical Insurance 

Winner - Bupa

 

20 years of Excellence in Protection

Winner - LifeSearch

 

20 Years of Excellence in Employee Benefits 

Winner - Canada Life

 

Intermediary (individual) 20 Years of Adviser Excellence 

Winner - Alan Lakey, Highclere Financial Services

 

20 Years Individual Achievement

Winner - Peter Le Beau

 

