Openwork selects LifeQuote for outsourced protection administration

Openwork has made available LifeQuote's outsourced protection case management to its firms.

The service will allow Openwork advisers to pass their post client recommendation administration to LifeQuote to manage to completion.

The LifeQuote system integrates with iPipeline's SolutionBuilder platform, Openwork's chosen protection platform.

The integration enables advisers to research and quote on chosen protection products, and then they can choose to pass the case over to LifeQuote's dedicated team of case managers based in Chichester.

Openwork recently said that 3,500 adviser members are now part of its network.

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "We've been working closely with Openwork to help revolutionise the protection advice and sales process.

"The introduction of SolutionBuilder, powering their Protection Risk Report and now working with LifeQuote is having a profound impact.

"Advisers can manage their protection business more efficiently, from the research process through to applying via SolutionBuilder. Enabling the seamless outsourcing of advisers' administration to LifeQuote, is another example of how technology is contributing to closing the protection gap."

John Cupis, mortgage director at Openwork, said: "Ensuring that all clients have the opportunity to receive appropriate protection advice is a fundamental part of our business.

"LifeQuote gives our firms the option to outsource the post-advice administration - which can be time-consuming especially with complex cases - enabling them to focus on more profitable activities."