LifeSearch announces three senior appointments

LifeSearch has announced three senior appointments including Emma Walker, who has been appointed as director of partner and digital relationships.

Walker previously head of digital at SunLife between 2015-17 and before that, head of protection, at MoneySuperMarket.

Emma is well-known across the industry and will be focused on securing and expanding our partnerships and digital propositions.

Chris Neilson has joined as head of technology and change. He worked for SunLife and AXA for a number of years and brings with him significant experience in IT, Business and Digital change.

Hugh Watchorn has been appointed chief financial officer. He wathe CFO of Bonhams for 15 years and will bring to Life Search all his global experience to help the business deliver financial growth and continued long-term success.

Emma Walker, director of partner and digital relationships at LifeSearch said: "I am delighted to be joining LifeSearch. I've been an avid advocate of theirs throughout my career and inspired by their tireless commitment to the customer. I look forward to leading their digital and partnerships growth at what is an exciting time in the business."

Tom Baigrie, CEO of Lifesearch said: "With 6% and rising market share in UK individual protection, LifeSearch is the largest protection distributor in the UK.

"While being able to attract such strong leaders to the business is perhaps a reflection of our growing size and strength, I'm delighted that it is our culture and ethos that were the most important factors in the decisions to join our team.

"Together, we will continue to develop our financial strength, telephone advice, digital offering and rapid growth."