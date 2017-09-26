Vitality partners with Disney to launch 'Vitality Healthy Kids'

Vitality and Disney have collaborated to encourage families to be more active and to live healthier lives.

Vitality Healthy Kids inspired by Disney will encourage children be more physically active, eat better and develop healthy habits by using Disney characters as inspiration.

For Vitality members, there will be new incentives for families to lead healthier lifestyles, such as discounts at Disney Store and the chance to win Disneyland Paris experiences.

Through the programme, families can gain free access to the 'Vitality Kids Zone', an online hub of health and wellbeing content.

Vitality said this will use Disney characters such as Moana and Beauty and the Beast, and classics including Mickey Mouse and One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The content will include recipes, videos and interactive features that will focus on three key health and wellbeing areas: nutrition, physical activity and healthy habits.

The policy also includes an optional health review designed for parents to complete about their children.

Vitality Healthy Kids inspired by Disney will launch in early 2018.

Nick Read, commercial director at Vitality, said: "We're delighted to be collaborating with Disney, one of the world's most iconic family brands, on our shared mission to help kids and families lead healthier lives.

"The issues associated with unhealthy lifestyles apply to children as well as adults, which is why it's so crucial to help those who are physically inactive and who have poor nutrition. Understanding that the habits created during childhood lay the foundation for habits in adulthood, and recognising the need to create a healthy family environment, is why this exciting collaboration is so important."

Anna Hill, CMO of The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland, said: "We know Disney stories and characters can help inspire children and families to live healthier lives.

"As part of Disney's global healthy living commitment, since 2006 we have been creating ways to support families by making healthy living simple and fun. By working with Vitality we seek to inspire families further to opt for better choices, and believe this collaboration will help support healthier lifestyles."