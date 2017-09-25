Chief medical officers develop health challenges for staff

Almost 1,900 employees in nine countries have taken part in a four-week health challenge developed by the Chief Medical Officers' (CMO) Network, via Bupa.

More than half of the employees who took part increased their physical activity as a result of the pilot.

The ‘On Our Way Challenge' - used collaboration across companies to promote fitness and physical activity.

The challenge was a flexible initiative where participants were encouraged to increase their level of physical activity during a four-week period.

They logged all of their steps, some using digital apps linked to GPS. Some companies offered participants money for charities and prizes as an incentive.

The 1,890 participants came from a variety of workforces, including flight crew in Dubai, miners in South Africa, care home assistants in New Zealand and office workers in the UK. The challenge was moulded to support all fitness levels and lifestyles.

Businesses who participated in the pilot are members of the global CMO Network, including Emirates, Independence Blue Cross, Anglo American and Sibanye - Stillwater, two mining companies, Emis Group, a healthcare technology company, The Abraaj Group, a leading investor in growth markets, and Bupa.

Findings from the challenge showed immediate changes in behaviour, with more than half of participants significantly increasing their levels of physical activity, from an average of three days of activity per week to five.

One of the biggest changes was seen at Emirates, where the percentage of people exercising at least five days a week increased by 64%.

The CMO Network is now using findings from the challenge to better understand workplace health and assist businesses globally to implement programmes which support the wellbeing of their employees.

It is now turning its focus to mental health with the potential for more challenges in the future.

Dr. Richard Jenkins, vice president, medical services at Emirates, said: "We opened the health challenge to our entire workforce - from baggage handlers to pilots, with a cap of 1,000 employees.

"We wanted to test whether a workplace health programme with no financial incentives, but peer support and access to gyms and yoga classes, would encourage people to exercise more, as we know this can have a significant impact in the longer-term, beyond the programme."

Dr Paul Zollinger-Read, chief medical officer at Bupa, said: "The team spirit and peer-to-peer support encouraged by the challenge's design was also key to keeping people motivated.

"The test of this initiative was to see if a simple health programme could impact people's health in a short period of time, and it did. It also showed how a challenge like this can make health an enjoyable experience - 97% of the people who took part said they would like to do the challenge again in future.

"With only 10% of companies globally doing initiatives like these, there is certainly room for businesses to do more."