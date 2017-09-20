LifeSearch reveals findings from Health, Wealth and Happiness Report

Over two thirds of the UK adult population either hasn't purchased any life insurance (57%) or doesn't know whether they have or not (11%), research from LifeSearch has found.

The report found that just over a quarter (27%) of over-55s had life insurance and were the most under-insured out of all of the age groups surveyed.

Some 2% of over-55s said they had cover arranged via their employer. The over-55s were insured for the lowest amount across the three age brackets included in the research, at £72,690 on average.

The findings are from LifeSearch's Health, Wealth & Happiness Report 2017.

Out of an estimated 22.8 million households in England, 14.3 million - or 63% - were owner-occupiers in 2015-16, according to the latest English Housing Survey data.

In contrast, nearly a third (31%) of 18-34 year olds said they had life insurance - 5% of those via their employer - and were insured for the most out of all the age groups at an average £148,396.

Meanwhile, 36% of 35-54 year olds reported that they had life insurance - 4% through their employer - at an average of £131,108.

In terms of regional breakdowns, survey participants from Northern Ireland reported the most lives covered, at 42% of respondents - featuring just above 39% of Londoners with life insurance.

Those in the East Midlands reported the least coverage, with 19% of respondents of saying they had life insurance.

The report also investigated what makes individuals most happy as well as the main sources of worry facing people in the UK today.

Some 29% of respondents said poor health was their biggest worry, followed by poor health of family members and death of a family member (both at 24%), ahead of terrorism and Brexit, although these appeared in fourth (23%) and fifth (17%) places respectively.

These worries came ahead of not being able to pay the bills (15%) and not being able to work due to ill health (9%).

Emma Thomson, life office relationship director at LifeSearch said: "It's worrying that a total of 68% of people either aren't covered or simply aren't sure.

"Especially when you consider that life cover would be an essential purchase for most, if not all, of the 63% of home-owners in England."

"The over 55s are seemingly the most under-insured but, out of all the age groups, they probably have the least need as their children will be more independent, plus their mortgage debt is likely to be lower."

She continued: "These results are interesting as not being able to work and/or pay the bills could have an immediate negative effect on people and their families.

"Perhaps through the media's focus on Brexit and terrorism our awareness of national issues is greater than more personal risks.

"What is certain, given the low levels of insurance take-up revealed in this research, is that there is a need for greater financial education to help consumers protect the ongoing happiness of themselves and their family should circumstances change."