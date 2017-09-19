British Friendly extends Mutual Benefits to members' family

British Friendly has extended its Mutual Benefits programme to members' wider family via two initiatives.

Care Assistance Benefit has been extended to cover parents and parents-in-law with a regular payment of £125 per week for up to 13 weeks - for both new and existing policyholders.

Members will also be able share their entitlement to Square Health services with their spouse/partner or children (up to age 23). Services include virtual GP consultations, medical second opinion, physiotherapy and counselling.

British Friendly initially launched its Mutual Benefits programme last February.

Last year, the friendly society launched its Care Assistance Benefit which was designed to provide members with a regular weekly payment of £125 per week for up to 26 weeks if their spouse partner or child (up to age 18) suffered from a medical condition which meant they needed full-time care.

Nick Telfer, product and marketing director at British Friendly said: "As a friendly society, we exist to support our members in times of need by paying as many claims as possible.

"We recognise that things can happen to the health of a loved one which can have a dramatic impact on the family finances and create emotional strain.

"These enhancements will provide our members and their families with the essential extra help they need to deal with these consequences through financial support and access to quicker diagnosis and treatment."

Ian Sawyer, managing director at Assured Futures, said: "The Mutual Benefits programme has been well received since it launched so extending it further is very positive.

"Income Protection is, for most people, the most important protection product and these kind of non-core benefits help to engage people on a regular basis so they see value from their policy well before they claim."