CIExpert analyses Aviva critical illness cover changes

Aviva, fresh from its substantial upgrade last November - when it absorbed market-leading Friends Life and introduced tiers of cover - has added further enhancements to its impressively comprehensive plans, writes CIExpert's Alan Lakey.

Definition Alterations to the Core Plan

Cardiomyopathy

A claim is now triggered by diagnosis of primary cardiomyopathy with one of three events:

1. A reduced ejection fraction below 40% measured twice over 3-month period,

2. Meeting the New York Heart Association class 3 requirement for 6 months, or

3. Implantation of an internal cardiac defibrillator.

This is an improvement over the previous reliance on a NYHA 3 confirmation as it widens the scope for a successful claim.

Spinal Stroke

Claims capability has been extended from a requirement for permanent neurological deficit to additionally include definite evidence of death of spinal cord tissue with clinical symptoms lasting at least 24 hours.

This will enable some additional claims to be paid and will also ensure a speedier payment.

Definition Alteration to the Upgraded Adult & the Upgraded Child Plan

Benign Spinal Cord Tumour

Previously permanent neurological deficit was the only trigger for a successful claim. The definition has now been extended to accommodate two additional triggers:

1. Invasive surgery to remove all or part of the tumour and,

2. Stereotactic radiosurgery or chemotherapy to treat the tumour.

Definition Alteration to the Upgraded Child Plan

Children's Advanced Illness

This is Aviva's name for children's terminal illness cover. A fixed payment of £10,000 is made if a child is so diagnosed and survives at least 10 days. This is a payment in addition to the fixed £5,000 death benefit.

Addition to Children's Extra Care Cover

Cancer

Children's Extra Care cover provides for a fixed payment of £50,000 on diagnosis of one of twelve serious conditions. Cancer was not previously included.

Aviva has recognised that the costs borne by parents whose children undergo treatment can easily reach large sums and that this capital sum will assist them during this torturous period.

CIExpert said: "We are always delighted when an insurer makes worthwhile improvements to their plan that will result in more claims being met with a simultaneous reduction to client disappointment.

"Whilst these enhancements may, at a glance, appear modest, they represent a widening of cover and/or a speeding up of a claim payment.

"Aviva already offers one of the premier plans and these upgrades serve to strengthen that position."