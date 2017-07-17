The Exeter hires Steve Bryan

The Exeter has appointed Steve Bryan as director of distribution and marketing.

Prior to joining The Exeter, Bryan was with Legal and General, his most recent post being Director, Intermediary.

In his new role, Steve will take a place on the Full and Executive Boards and assume responsibility for sales, marketing and product development teams.

Andy Chapman, chief executive of The Exeter said: "I'm delighted to appoint Steve to this pivotal position. He has proven in his career to date that he has the experience, ability and personality to drive an organisation forward. Steve will play a crucial role in delivering the ambitious plans we have at The Exeter."

Bryan said: "I'm delighted to be joining such a well-respected and dynamic insurer. With the team Andy has in place, I'm confident that we will be able to deliver the innovation the healthcare and protection markets need from specialist insurers."