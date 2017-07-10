Aon Employee Benefits acquires Portus Consulting

Aon Employee Benefits has acquired Portus Consulting, a independent UK-based employee benefits firm, for an undisclosed sum.

Portus specialises in the legal sector and among SMEs with 50 to 750 employees.

The acquisition of Portus supports Aon's ambitions to grow its UK employee benefits business both organically and through acquisition.

It will join Aon Employee Benefits, which provides consultancy, broking services and technology to 2,500 large and SME corporate clients, covering over 1 million lives in the UK.

Terms have been agreed, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and Aon anticipates to complete the acquisition by 31st August 2017.

David Battle, CEO of Aon Employee Benefits, UK, said:"There is rising recognition from organisations of the importance of investing in employee benefits.

Employers are increasingly encouraging staff wellbeing and retirement savings, which is putting the UK employee benefits market in a period of steady growth. Portus is a great strategic and cultural fit for our business, helping us to consolidate and strengthen our position in the market.

"Portus has an excellent team, a wealth of knowledge and experience, along with some great technology solutions which complement our own products and services."

Dave Middleton, CEO of Portus, added:"Both the Aon and Portus leadership teams recognise the strong cultural fit between our two companies, which will ensure a smooth transition for colleagues and clients alike."