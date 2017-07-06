Govt consults on simplifying Funeral Expenses Payment

The government has opened a consultation on implementing changes to make it easier to claim a Funeral Expenses Payment.

Funeral Payments are available to people who receive certain income-related benefits to help pay for the funeral of an immediate friend or relative.

The government said it wants to make it clearer who is eligible for a payment and make it easier for people to claim.

The proposals include allowing recipients of a Funeral Expenses Payment to receive contributions from relatives, friends or charities without it being deducted from the payment.

The government also suggests extending the claim period from 3 to 6 months from the date of the funeral.

Applicants should be allowed to submit evidence electronically to speed up the processing of claims and get decisions to claimants sooner, the consultation also urged.

The consultation closes at 11.45pm on 21 August 2017.

Caroline Dinenage Minister for Family Support, Housing and Child Maintenance said: "We understand what a distressing and difficult time it can be losing a loved one and we want to make the process of claiming a Funeral Payment as simple as possible.

"That's why we have looked at a number of improvements to the process and are seeking people's views on those."

Louise Eaton-Terry, funeral expert at Royal London, said:"It's good to see the Government consulting to reform the Funeral Payment application process to make it easier for those who are eligible to make a claim.

"Our research shows that people are taking on an average debt of around £1,600 to pay for funeral expenses, so while the consultation is a step in the right direction, it fails to address the value of the award, which falls short of covering funeral costs.

"The decline in the number of successful Funeral Payment applications is also a concern, which the consultation doesn't address.

"We want the Government to go further and commit to increasing the value of the social fund funeral expenses payment and tackling funeral poverty."