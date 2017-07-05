Zurich: 97% of GIP claims paid in 2016

Zurich has revealed its payment rates for group income protection claims for the first time.

Over 97% new claims were accepted last year with employees benefitting from annualised payments averaging £37,900.

During 2016, cancer was the main cause of claims at 27 per cent, followed by mental health (19 per cent) and musculoskeletal claims (13 per cent).



Half of employee absences notified to Zurich did not progress beyond the end of the deferment period and therefore did not reach claim stage.

A large proportion of these are where the employee returned to work. Other reasons include the employee leaving employment or passing away.



Overall, around 40% of those who returned to work, received rehabilitation support through their cover.



Where claims weren't accepted, it was because the employee did not meet the definition of illness or disability on the policy.

Nick Homer, head of market management, Corporate Risk said: "The financial and rehabilitation support provided through Group income protection has a major role to play in supporting employees and employers through ill health. We have been lobbying to promote the importance of income protection insurance, particularly in light of the declining welfare state and the Government's recent 'Improving Lives' Green Paper.



"Return to work success among employers who offer group income protection is substantially higher than those who don't, benefitting employees, employers, the state and the wider economy".

Ian McKenna, director of the Finance & Technology Research Centre, said: "It's positive to see Zurich championing transparency in publishing their own group income protection claim statistics, this is normal practice in the individual policy market.

"It is worrying that other group risk insurers don't offer similar transparency. This information is important because it can help support advisers and EBCs in recommending products that offer effective support to their clients at a time when welfare support for those sick or injured is being cut.



"With Zurich paying over 95% of claims, way above the industry average of 85%, you have to ask what are the claims payment levels for firms not disclosing their own figures?

"This must beg the question, with such a disparity between claims payment levels from some insurers and the industry average, would you want recommend an insurer who is not disclosing the level of claims they have paid?"