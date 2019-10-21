Best Doctors detected my family's genetic heart disorder - Vicky Churcher

AIG Life releases real life case study documentary involving intermediary director following heart attack

AIG's Vicky Churcher suffered a heart attack in May 2018. Active and in good health at the time, there was nothing to suggest that the life insurer's intermediary director was in any way at risk.

An angiogram showed that, without realising it, she had been living with three out of her four arteries almost fully blocked. Vicky underwent an emergency triple heart bypass surgery.

During her recovery, keen to find out why she had such a severe heart attack, Vicky decided to try Best Doctors, the second medical opinion service available through many critical illness policies.

Investigations by the value-added service provider found that she has a rare genetic heart condition, which prompted inquiries into whether her other family members are affected by it too.

Concerningly Best Doctors detected the condition in her two daughters, however, with the help of the diagnosis, The Churchers will be able to take precautionary steps to prevent the onset of a condition they would have otherwise been totally oblivious to.

"My heart failure is still there," said Vicky in a short film released by AIG Life today (watch below), "but it's not too late for the girls, the damage has not been done yet."

Her daughters said it was "reassuring" to detect the condition early and that the diagnosis had provided them with a "different outlook on life".

Unfortunately Vicky suffered another heart set back this summer and she will undergo further surgery later this year. Through her private medical insurance (PMI), she is, however, able to get treatment otherwise unavailable on the NHS.

Everyone at COVER wishes her all the best for the operation and for another speedy recovery.

Best Doctors - Vicky Churcher's story from AIG Life Limited on Vimeo.