Six ways to tackle summer holiday stress

Almost half of employees experience workplace stress over the summer months, research shows

According to Westfield Health's recent Wellbeing Index report, 48% of employees said they experience workplace stress and anxiety over the summer months, while 37% of HR staff said that their organisation does not do enough to prepare for employees' holiday absences.

It also found that 11% of employees respond to calls and emails when on holiday, 36% said their manager expects them to be on standby during their annual leave and 17% said they spent time worrying about work while on holiday.

Alarmingly, 70% of working parents suffer from stress pre and during the summer holidays.

According to nutritionist Lily Soutter [pictured below], there are number of steps that employees can take to maintain a healthy work/life balance.

1. Get off the blood sugar roller coaster

"A blood sugar high, always results in a blood sugar crash. This crash can be a top cause for energy slumps throughout the day and can stimulate cravings further a sugary ‘quick fix'. Stick to foods which keep you fuller for longer by combining fibre rich carbohydrates with a source of protein. Consume protein in little and often amounts and always start your day with a protein rich breakfast.

Why eating carbs in the morning causes stress

"Protein sources include lean meats, fish, eggs, yoghurt, nuts, seeds, tofu, tempeh, beans & pulses."

2. Ditch the white carbs and opt for whole grains

"It's the additional fibre in whole grains that keeps blood sugar levels stable and prevents energy crashes.

"Try instead whole grain bread or pasta, buckwheat, millet, quinoa, amaranth, brown rice, wild rice or oats."

3. Avoid the food coma at lunch

"Sometimes afternoon drowsiness can simply be down to eating too much at lunchtime. Try to have a smaller but satisfying lunch. Remember to follow the food plate guide for optimal energy."

4. Befriend green tea

"Green tea contains a special substance called L-Theanine, which has shown to stimulate a feeling of relaxed alertness and clarity. This is a great way to give you an afternoon energy boost without the worry of staying up all night."

5. Stay hydrated

"Dehydration can lead to fatigue, lack of concentration and reduce efficiency throughout the day. If you struggle with plain water, then try infusing water overnight with fresh berries, ginger, lemon or mint.

"Fruit and herbal teas all count to your daily water intake. Aim for eight glasses per day."

6. Stay active, reduce stress and get plenty of sleep

"If you're feeling sluggish throughout the day, then movement can help to jolt us out of our lethargic state. Exercise has been proven to reduce stress, boost energy and even mood. Break up your day with a quick power walk around the block or even try a walking meeting!

"Sleep is the foundation for an energetic and productive work day. Avoid screen time one-to-two hours before bed, and enjoy calming teas such as valerian root or lemon balm for a more restful night's sleep."