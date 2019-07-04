Five medical 'revolutions' poised to transform healthcare

'Smart' bodies, remote robots, DNA sequencing, stem-cell, nano-scale medicine and gene therapy

A report authored by futurologist Ray Hammond and commissioned by Allianz Care has investigated the likely future developments and trends in healthcare between now and 2040.

The ‘Future Health, Care and Wellbeing' report, launched as part of ‘The World in 2040' series, identifies five key areas of medical innovation that it says will ‘revolutionise' the healthcare landscape.

They include personalised medicine, stem-cell medicine, nano-scale medicine, gene therapy and editing, and digital health.

Ray Hammond said: "Healthcare is one of the few arenas in which every one of us has a stake. The next 20 years will witness profound change in healthcare, all the more notable given that medical science and healthcare delivery tend to be conservative, slow-moving sectors that are highly resistant to change."

He added that the annual global market is currently estimated to be worth around $8.1 trillion, with annual global spending on healthcare forecast to rise to $18.28 trillion by 2040. "With that in mind, we have a collective responsibility to ourselves and to the next generation to determine what that change will look like and the impact it will have on all of us," said Hammond.

The future?



The report predicted that by 2040 health information from annual physical check-ups and other tests previously only available in a surgery or lab will be replaced by data from sensors on or around our ‘smart' bodies - including our clothing and eventually via skin and blood - accessed in real-time.



It also suggested that a new field of ‘predictive medical data mining' will provide early warnings of physiological trouble or indications of disease as it develops, fed to physicians via real-time wellbeing reports and alerts.



Stem-cell medicine is expected to be a powerful tool in mainstream medicine, with organs for transplants being grown on demand from stem cells in labs, with minimal risk of rejection.



Still in its infancy in 2019, nano-medicine may eventually outperform all other branches of medical science, as scientists create more powerful ‘designer drugs'.



It also reported that artificial intelligence (AI) ‘chatbots' equipped with deep-learning algorithms could perform the role of emergency room personnel tending to large numbers of walk-in patients with non-emergency medical needs.

'Insurance model will need to change'

"This report allows us to anticipate the benefits as well as the potential challenges of this new healthcare environment, from a customer perspective," said Paula Covey, Allianz Care's chief marketing officer. "We want to be ready for this new era, when it comes to leveraging the tools available to improve customers' health and giving them the right kinds of support. We'll use this report to spark ideas and debate so that we can proactively plan for the future.

"But it's much more than that. It's clear that in the future, our business model will need to change. Currently, one of the primary purposes of insurance is that you're covered for the unexpected. But in the future, health issues will be identified, and often addressed at birth. Health will no longer be an unknown quantity."

She went to on suggest that insurance premiums, which used to pay for health events that ‘might happen', may evolve into a fund which is there to pay for treatment following unexpected accidents, and to access the latest technology to treat conditions which can't be dealt with at birth.

"Health plans will most likely be completely tailored to each person," she said. "Plus, as the number of deaths due to unexpected or incurable illnesses decreases, populations grow and people live longer, the sheer number of people in the world will bring its own challenges in terms of making sure that everyone can get prompt access to care. This is where digital tools, robotics and artificial intelligence can really help."

She also added that there will be a significant shift with regards to where health information sits. "Currently it's primarily with doctors and hospitals," said Covey. "In the future, people will have much greater access to their own health data via in-body/device technology. We believe that future customers will need support interpreting that information and navigating the international healthcare system. They'll also want data to back up decisions about which consultants they see and where to locate them."

Covey concluded that the role of insurer will be to make that process as easy as possible, while providing access to "the right care at the best rates".