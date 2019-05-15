COVER Feature: Access all areas

Underwriting practices are evolving however there is still work to be done, writes COVER's Adam Saville

No longer is ‘access to insurance' just a buzz term for the protection industry. It is steadily becoming a reality. With a DWP-led working group dedicated to the issue and charity-supported industry campaigns aimed at breaking down underwriting barriers, cover is being made available to more people than ever before, including those with a complex medical history.

Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, for example, due to the potential risk associated with HIV, customers applying for life insurance were asked not only about sexuality but even occupations or lifestyle suggestive of sexuality. Fortunately today the picture is much more favourable, with insurers making incremental changes to underwriting philosophies to more truly reflect the face of society today.

There is, however, still plenty of work to be done. According to Holloway Friendly's head of operations, Suzy Esson, industry improvements have been "gradual" and that the move towards more all-encompassing philosophies has been "slow". Holloway's approach to underwriting is "fair and inclusive," she says. "We are constantly improving our underwriting so that we can help more people to get the income protection cover that they might not get elsewhere."

Questions



By working on initiatives and enhancing support to advisers, Holloway Friendly aims to push accessibility to protection forward. According to Esson, this starts with underwriting questions: their wording and how they are framed for customers. "We understand the importance of working with specialists who truly understand conditions and can help us ask questions appropriately, with this in mind," she says.

For Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley, who has worked with Holloway to develop its underwriting strategy in relation to inclusivity, a thorough, honest approach to customer disclosure is good for everybody.

"It is important underwriting questions get all the information that is needed for an insurer to assess the risk to keep prices reasonable for all, ensure that medical evidence is only sought where it is really required, and, last but not least, to sensitively deal with the history that an applicant has," he says. "In the past advisers may have interpreted questions and softened them - whether or not insurers wanted them to do so. Nowadays more thought goes into the exact wording of questions, and they are more frequently read as they were written to ensure full compliance by the distributor."

Challenges

While there are many examples of fully underwritten protection policies, supported by well-researched decisions, Wibberley believes that underwriting practices can vary between insurers, products and channels.

"Some approaches with short applications may not offer cover to someone who has a minor but recent visit to a consultant to check out a benign mole, or who had an episode of depression but has recovered well because they do not," he says. "Increasingly these offerings are correlated with those who are spending on Facebook ads and more direct-to-consumer (D2C) advertising - sometimes the people who are doing the best job in reaching out to new customers are then turning them away if they don't fit a very simple process."

Customers declined online, left thinking they are uninsurable, are unlikely to reapply and this has a detrimental impact on industry trust. "For these people clear and effective signposting will be critical if we are to get them the cover they were interested in before a short process turned them away," adds Wibberley.

According to Esson, the Holloway approach is to "use a balance of automated decisions via our underwriting rules engine and case referrals to an underwriter".

"This gives us the ability to ensure real people assess real lives," she says. "This allows us to gain a deeper understanding of the reality of disclosures based on actual life events and offer the most favourable terms. Talking to intermediaries, gaining insight into their challenges throughout the application process is also vital and enhances the quality of the disclosures."



Accurate answers to the right number of questions, worded correctly and supported by appropriate medical evidence help ensure customers are underwritten properly. Rated decisions indicate a genuine need for cover, so advisers have a "moral" duty to do their best to explain its true value, argues Wibberley. "If this is done then you are likely to see good retention from an aware customer," he says. "Where terms are not offered I strongly believe that the duty of care remains high to do the right thing by the person who wanted to get cover from you. Clear and simple signposting becomes key at this point."

Esson believes that insurers have an obligation to offer clear explanations when an underwriting decision results in a decline or a rating. "Considering the impact that message has on the applicant is also important and the language we use in our communications should be more considered," she says. "Supporting advisers in understanding the information that is needed in more complex disclosures really helps place the business appropriately."



Mental health



An area that really needs improvement is underwriting in relation to a history of poor mental health. In the past, answering ‘yes' to past episodes of stress or anxiety would typically lead to rates or even in some cases declines.

"We are working closely with specialists to break the mould on how this condition has been treated when underwriting income protection," says Esson. "Our desire to offer income protection cover to as many people as possible means that this is just one initiative in a very long list!"

According to Wibberley, there lies opportunity within creating links between underwriting and the value-added services available to policyholders through providers.

"Blending these two areas of what are both really risk management together could allow a much more adventurous approach to be taken," he says. "Someone with a history of chronic but well controlled anxiety may well benefit significantly from some of the Citizens Advice style services offered by many, as well as occasional phone counselling."

This could reduce the underwriting decision from an exclusion to a rating or even standard rates, Wibberley believes. "Likewise someone with a history of occasional back pain would doubtless benefit from access to physio or chiropractor services if these can be offered more promptly than under the NHS."

Going forward, Holloway has "aggressive" plans to enhance its underwriting approach in a number of areas. "Gaining valuable insight to support changes and become thought-leaders in areas, supports our plans," says Esson. "We think differently, and are willing to differentiate where it adds real value. We are working on some exciting initiatives, which will support the access to insurance, so watch this space…"